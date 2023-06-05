Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 5th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 5th June 2023.

The PUNCH: The Nigeria Labour Congress on Sunday shunned a meeting called by the Federal Government to discuss the subsidy removal and the attendant hike in fuel pump prices across the country. The union insisted that it would not hold any dialogue with the government representatives unless a legitimate team was set up.

Guardian: Despite the deregulation of the downstream sector and increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), an impending showdown, which may obstruct supply of petrol is brewing between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and marketers over undelivered 202.5 million litres of product in the last eight months.

Vanguard: Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday, shunned a scheduled meeting with government officials over the removal of subsidy and subsequent over 200 per cent hike in the pump price of petrol until fuel price is returned to status quo.

