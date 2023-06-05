Netizens Express Fear As Davido’s First Daughter, Imade Is Spotted In A Massive Swimming Pool (Video)

A video of Davido’s daughter Imade Adeleke in a swimming pool has triggered concerns online.

In the video, Imade was spotted having fun with a friend in a massive swimming pool.

The video was shared by Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu via her Instagram handle.

However, the video clip has raised some concerns as netizens warned Sophia to make sure the little girl is watched well and protected from falling a victim of what happened to Davido and wife, Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi.

Watch the video below;

See how netizens reacted,

Chizzyrose, “Una done dey swim again, I no wan hear story.”

Iamyomartins, “This video just made me to remember Ifeanyi, it is well.”

Vicky, “Imade comot for water.”

Ella Dior, “Please protect my Imade, Sophia protect your thing oh, thanks I love you.”

Oluebube miracle, “Una done start again, good job. Tomorrow make person no tell me she done drawn abeg. Davido hope you dey see this.”

Abidemigbo, “Small baby be careful.”

Millicent, “Again hmmmmm.”

Jah boss, “Again.”

Ify, “Please I don’t want to hear story about this little girl again oh like Ifeanyi please.”