[JUST IN] Fuel Subsidy: Judiciary Workers Officially Declare Nationwide Strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has announced its decision to join the industrial action called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu, during his inauguration, had announced the end to fuel subsidy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) had directed its retail station to jerk up the price of fuel per litre from N197 to between N488 and N570.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had subsequently declared nationwide strike, with effect from Wednesday, except government reverses its decision.

In a statement on Monday, JUSUN’s General Secretary, M.J. Akwashiki, directed all branches and chapters of the union to begin nationwide mobilisation and withdrawal of service from Wednesday.

He said: “This followed a decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) at her meeting on 2nd June, 2023 over the increase in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Federal Government through the NNPCL.

“All zonal vice presidents are to coordinate their zones by ensuring that branch and chapters chairmen mobilise their members for a total compliance.”