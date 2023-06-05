Insecurity: Tinubu Issues Directives To Security Agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed security agencies to work together to achieve success in the war against terrorism in the country.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader stated this during a tour of the new office of the National Security Adviser and facilities at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), in Abuja on Monday.

In a statement, the Director of Information in the Presidential Villa, Abiodun Oladunjoye quoted the President as saying that the security agents have to eliminate terrorism completely.

Tinubu said there would not be prosperity if security challenges were not addressed, adding that the country’s intelligence community must take information sharing as a priority.

The statement reads: “Terrorism is not unique to Nigeria alone. It is across the world and we have to fight it. We have to eliminate it completely.

“If we as Nigerians are looking for economic revival, prosperity, and development, then we have to give priority to security. What I have seen here is a demonstration of intelligence efforts to counter-terrorism. This must be backed by knowledge.

“Counter-terrorism that is not backed by knowledge and intelligence is not going to be of any service to any nation. We are going to work on that together.

“The effort of the entire armed forces of this country must be put together in a way that there will be one single focus on securing the country. You can’t have disharmony in an orchestra. We must focus on one tunnel; coordinate, share information, share intelligence, and work harder.

“You cannot hoard information. You cannot hoard intelligence. I am glad that Nigeria is on the path to success. We will, I assure you.”

Also speaking, the Nigeria Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, appreciated President Tinubu for visiting his office and expressing his commitment to fighting insecurity.

He said: “It reinforces his commitment, dedication, and inflexible rigidity to ensure that the security misfortunes of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and by extension, the sub-region are overcome within the shortest possible time.”