If You Are Not Biased Why Did You Not Go On Strike During Naira Scarcity Period? – Reno Omokri Knocks NLC

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has called out the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over its proposed strike.

Naija News recalls that the Congress had announced that they would go on strike on Wednesday over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Reacting to the development, Omokri took to his Instagram account to question the motive behind the strike.

He wondered the reason the Congress did not go on strike during the Naira scarcity period and the prolonged ASUU strike that lasted for a year.

Speaking further, the former presidential aide argued that the NLC link to Peter Obi has made it impossible for it to make objective choices.

He wrote, “If the suffering of the masses is the real reason behind the planned fuel subsidy strike by the Peter Obi endorsing Nigerian Labour Congress, why did they not go on strike when the masses were suffering over the Naira redesign, even when the Buhari government did not give in to their demands for reversal of the policy? Why did they not strike when university students sat at home for a year due to Buhari’s failure to meet ASUU’s demands? Calling for a strike a week after the swearing-in of the man who defeated the man you endorsed looks like sour grapes. This present NLC is too compromised with its links to Peter Obi to be objective.”