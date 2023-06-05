How I Became A Music Star At 17 – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that he was very young when he became a music star.

According to the ‘Omobaba Olowo’ Crooner, he was still at the tender age of 17 when he hit stardom.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with vlogger Tayo Aina.

The Afrobeats star explained that he simply picked up his laptop and started showing people that he was good at making beats.

He said, “Bro, I blew up when I was 17. I was a baby. I released ‘Dami Duro’ in October. I turned 19 that November.

“I did ‘Back When’ when I was 17. It’s just how you picked up your camera and started blogging, that is just how it was with me. I just picked up a laptop. I just started going everywhere just showing people that oh I know how to…

“My main strong point was that I knew how to engineer. I knew how to make beats so that was like my main strong point.”

I Met My Wife A Virgin – Davido Logistics Manager

Meanwhile, Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, has responded to critics after being trolled for lying about his wife’s age.

Naija News reports that Isreal had announced that his wife, Sheila, turned 22 on Sunday, June 4, 2023, and penned a birthday message for her.

After his announcement, critics trolled him for lying about his wife’s age, as they claimed she looked older than 22.

Responding to the criticisms, Isreal in a post via his Instagram story, revealed that he met his wife as a virgin at age 21 and it makes him the happiest man forever.

While expressing appreciation to his wife, Isreal added that being a virgin is never common in Benin and Nigeria.

He wrote: “My dearest wife. Meeting you as a full virgin 💯 at 21 makes me the happiest man forever. It is never common in Benin and Nigeria. Never at all. Thanks so much.”