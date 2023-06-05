Fuel Subsidy Removal: 7 Agreements Reached Between The NLC, TUC And The FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday suspended their planned strike action over the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

The suspension of the strike which was earlier planned to kick off on Wednesday followed a successful meeting between the labour union leaders and the federal government delegation.

Naija News reports the meeting held at the Aso Rock Villa on Monday night.

After the meeting, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila who is the Chief of Staff-designate to President Bola Tinubu read out the resolution from the meeting, and below are seven agreements reached by the negotiating parties.

1. The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

2. The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to review World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the program.

3. The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion program earlier agreed with Labor centers in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

4. The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

5. The Labour centers and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

6. The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

7. All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee