Fuel Subsidy: FG, NLC Meet Again In Aso Rock

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by President Joe Ajaero, is presently engaging with federal government representatives in a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This discussion comes in the wake of the NLC’s discontentment with President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration that the fuel subsidy is gone, which caused not only an increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) but also other goods and services.

Previous discussions between the NLC and the government last Wednesday ended in stalemate and a rescheduled meeting was set for Sunday.

However, the NLC declined to attend, alleging it was caught off guard by a new price template from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The NLC insisted that the government revert to the old fuel price before meaningful negotiations could take place.

The government’s team at the meeting comprises former Edo State governor Adams Oshiomhole, NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, President’s Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Hon. James Faleke, and Kachollom Daju, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.