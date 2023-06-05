Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Reveals Why Celebrities Should Repeat Clothes

Big Brother Naija, ‘Level Up’ Housemate, Chizzy Francis, has urged his colleagues never to go out of their wardrobe budgets to please others.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known while reacting to claims that Nigerian celebrities only wear a particular outfit once despite spending huge millions on it.

Reacting to the trend which has allegedly thrown some celebrities into debt, Chizzy said his colleagues should feel free to repeat clothes.

According to him, none of the fans that celebrities are seeking to impress would come to their aid when they are broke.

He wrote, “Abeg make una de try de repeat cloth. #bbn #BBTitans Nobody will give you one kobo when it’s hard for you..please guys don’t go out of budget.”

Why Most BBNaija Stars Are In Debt

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija ‘Titans’ Housemate, Jenni O. has alleged that many of her colleagues are in debt over consistent pressure to please fans.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in a post via her Instagram story, stating that Nigerian influencing entails living a fake lifestyle.

According to her, many BBNaija Stars are in debt because they are always trying to keep up with the high expectation of living to please people.

The reality TV star also claimed that some of her colleagues rent items for photoshoots to look a certain way.