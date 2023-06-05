Drama In Ondo State Court As Suspect Jumps Through Window, Flees

A peculiar scene unfolded at the Ondo State Magistrate Court in Odigbo, as defendant Segun Akala escaped from the court after a remand order by the magistrate

Akala was in court facing a single count of alleged theft.

“Immediately the magistrate, D. O Ogunfuyi, ordered his remand, the defendant, with handcuffs in his hands, took to his heels, jumped out through the court’s window and fled to a nearby bush,” a source in the court that spoke with Punch revealed.

Police officers present at the court intervened promptly, capturing Akala and returning him to the courtroom.

Accusations against Akala involve the theft of a motor saw chain and pullover clothes worth N336,000, owned by Akintan Akintade.

The crime reportedly occurred on May 27, 2023, at Aipon Road, Via Odigbo, Ondo State. Police Prosecutor Usifo James told the court that Akala’s alleged actions violated Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Akala pleaded not guilty to the charge. While the prosecutor requested an adjournment to prepare his case and witnesses, defence counsel Rufus Omotayo requested bail for the defendant.

Senior Magistrate Ogunfuyi granted Akala bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and ordered him to be remanded at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre until his bail conditions were met.

The case has been adjourned to June 23, 2023.