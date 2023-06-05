Don Jazzy Reacts As Davido Compares Him To Jesus

Renowned music producer, record label boss and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has reacted to a statement made by Davido about his first encounter with him.

According to David, the first time he met Don Jazzy it felt like he was looking at Jesus.

Davido stated this during an interview with YouTuber, Tayo Aina.

He talked about his early music career, his growth in the industry, and his initial encounter with Don Jazzy, whom he called his mentor.

The singer, who recently acquired one of the 150 limited editions of a Mercedes Benz-Maybach car, disclosed that the Mavin record boss was his mentor and he was truly excited when he met him for the first time.

He stated that it took guts to stand in his presence during their first encounter.

In his words: “Don Jazzy was my mentor. I remember the first time I saw him, it felt like I was looking at Jesus. It was truly amazing.”

Reacting, Don Jazzy took to Instagram to praise Davido over his achievements.

He noted that Davido’s work ethic, despite his considerable success and wealth, serves as a constant source of motivation for him regardless of being his mentor.

He wrote, “And that’s how life is @davido Now I look at all you have achieved and I am super proud of you. Even with all that success and wealth I look at your work ethic and I am highly motivated. I’m glad that as a mentor I haven’t let you down too. We thank GOD. More blessings bro.”

Responding to Jazzy’s post, Davido wrote, “Baba mi,”