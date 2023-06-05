Details Of Buhari’s Meeting With Yari, Other Senators-elect In Daura

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday hosted a former Governor of Zamfara State and one of the top contenders for the office of the President of the 10th Senate, Abdulaziz Yari, in Daura, Katsina state.

According to reports, over 22 Senators-elect from various political parties accompanied Yari to Daura to pay a congratulatory visit to the former President on the successful completion of his tenure.

Sources at the meeting, including an APC leader, disclosed to Vanguard that “Yari was well received by a very jovial former President Buhari” and that at no point did he make any comment in disapproval of his guests in any manner.

Yari and his team assured Buhari they were working towards a cordial legislative/executive relationship under the new administration.

The team said they were not in confrontation with the executive but committed to strengthening the legislative arm of government.

A source in the APC said: “Senator-elect Yari came with over 20 Senators-elect to visit President Buhari, to congratulate him on his successful tenure in office and pray for his good health.

“That gesture by Senator-elect Yari demonstrates humility, reverence, and love toward the former President. It shows his respect for elders, and that is a mark of true statesmanship and leadership.

“The team was well-received by a very jovial former President Buhari. The meeting was very lively, and the team assured the former President that they were not in confrontation with the executive but committed to strengthening the legislative arm of government.

“At no point did President Buhari make any comment in disapproval of his guests. Recall that during his tenure as President, he allowed for the independence of the legislative arm, and such a legacy must be sustained in the current dispensation. That is the essence of democracy.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that more senators-elect have continued to rally behind Senator Yari as their preferred candidate ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13.