Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Akpabio, Wike, Umahi

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with former governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Vanguard, the former governors arrived at about 2:33 pm and were delayed by security, who wanted to get clearance from their superior before allowing them to proceed to the President’s office, as they were not briefed on the visit

Naija News recalls that Wike and Umahi were at the state house last week Friday though they came separately to meet President Tinubu.

While Wike came in the company of the former governor James Ibori of Delta State, and the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, Umahi went with the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, Wike had said he was at the State House to show support to President Tinubu.

Akpabio is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position of senate President.