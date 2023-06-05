Kaduna Gov, Labour Leaders Meet Over Planned Nationwide Strike

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Monday held a closed-door meeting with leaders of the Organised Labour in the State over the planned strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The meeting is expected to set two committees to see to amicable resolution of the crisis occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The Organised Labour leaders were led to the meeting by Kaduna NLC chairman, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had in his inaugural speech declared that “fuel subsidy is gone,” a development that led to the hike in the price of petrol across the country.

Following the announcement by the President, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) reviewed its pump price for the product from about N185 to over N500.

Following the development, the NLC asked for a reversal of the removal of fuel subsidy and threatened to protest next Wednesday over the hike in the petrol price.