Court Adjourns Sitting In Atiku’s Suit Challenging Tinubu’s Victory

The presidential petition tribunal panel sitting at the Appeal Court in Abuja has adjourned sitting in the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that after Monday’s session, the court adjourned hearing on the petition till Tuesday, June 6 for the continuation of hearing.

The court proceeds on recess to reconvene at 2 pm for the hearing of other cases.

During Monday’s proceeding, Atiku presented four witnesses before the court.

The first witness served as the PDP Rivers State collation officer for the party, the second witness for the day is Alhaji Mohammed Madaki, the current Chairman of the PDP in the FCT, a third witness for the day is Mr Abraham David, also a resident of the FCT while the fourth witness is one Ibrahim Mohammed Hamza, a resident of Lafia, Nasarawa State.

One of the witnesses presented before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Monday by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, alleged that he signed the result sheet from the presidential election in his state under duress.

The witness identified as Ibrahim Mohammed Hamza, a resident of Lafia, Nasarawa State added that he signed the results under duress to secure a copy of the results sheet.

Speaking further, Hamza, a PDP agent during the election, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) result sheet he signed during the election, did not have cancellations like the one presented to him in court.

He however acknowledged that it is his signature on the document, adding that the results sheet was mutilated after he signed the document.

The witness also told the court that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed at the point when results were to be uploaded.