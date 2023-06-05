Atiku vs Tinubu: Presidential Tribunal Resumes Sitting

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Monday resumed sitting in the case of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the polls.

Naija News reports Atiku is challenging the victory of Tinubu who contested the February 25 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The first and third respondents — the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC — are physically represented in court. The APC is represented by its Director of Legal Services, and INEC is represented by National Commissioner May Agbamuche.

As at the time of filing this report, Atiku has presented four witnesses before the court.

The first witness served as the PDP Rivers State collation officer for the party, the second witness for the day is Alhaji Mohammed Madaki, the current Chairman of the PDP in the FCT, a third witness for the day is Mr Abraham David, also a resident of the FCT while the fourth witness is one Ibrahim Mohammed Hamza, a resident of Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Do Not Abandon PDP Because Of This Temporary Setback – Atiku Begs Party Members

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has described his party as “government-in-waiting.”

The PDP flag bearer stated this at a retreat organized for PDP lawmakers-elect in Bauchi state on Saturday.

He urged the party members not to lose hope while waiting for the resolution of the dispute at the presidential election petition tribunal.

The Waziri warned the PDP members not to get tempted about leaving the party because of the temporary setback, maintaining that the truth would prevail in the end.