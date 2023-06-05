Ange Postecoglou Agrees To Be Tottenham Hotspur’s Permanent Manager

The manager of Celtic, Ange Postecoglou, has accepted a two-year deal to become the manager of Tottenham Hotspur from this summer.

The 57-year-old Australian tactician most recently led Celtic to their second Scottish title and the domestic quadruple.

Tottenham have had two interim managers since Antonio Conte left in March: Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason.

The last few minor details of the deal between Postecoglou and Spurs are being ironed out before the club can officially announce his appointment as the club’s permanent manager.

Postecoglou had a brief stint as manager of Panachaiki in the Greek second division in 2008. Hence, his first big-time managerial job at club level in Europe started at Celtic in 2021.

He won the Australian title in association with South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar. With Yokohama F Marinos, he won the Japanese premier division. He also guided Australia’s national team to the 2015 Asian Cup victory.

Ange Postecoglou will replace Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Antonio Conte as Spurs’ fourth permanent manager since the firing of Mauricio Pochettino in 2019.

Since he arrived in Scotland in the summer of 2021, Postecoglou has led Celtic to five of a potential six trophies, reestablishing them as the dominant force in the country.

He acknowledged that when he first arrived, some people thought he was a “joke” because Celtic had just finished 25 points behind Rangers.

But he is one of only five managers to lead Celtic to a domestic sweep, after legendary managers like Jock Stein, Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers, and Neil Lennon.