Yahaya Bello’s Wife Shares Epic Throwback Video

The wife of the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, Rashida Bello has taken to social media to share a throw back video of their humble beginnings to inspire the public.

On her Instagram page on Saturday, the 38-year-old extended all appreciation to God for ”how it all started and where they are now” in their lives.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “How it all started and where we are now. It can only be God . All glory and adoration be unto you.”

Armed Thugs Open Fire On Governor Yahaya Bello’s Convoy

Meanwhie, unidentified assailants have reportedly attacked the convoy of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News understands that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 12:30 pm when the governor was returning to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, from his Abuja trip.

The thugs reportedly laid in wait for the governor’s convoy a few kilometers from the Naval base.

Speaking via a statement on Saturday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, confirmed the incident.

The commissioner claimed that the thugs were sent by the former Deputy Publicity of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, who is now the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11th governorship election in Kogi State.