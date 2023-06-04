What I Will Do If Tinubu Calls Me For Any Appointment – Wike

The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed his position on accepting any appointment from the President, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Wike during a recent interview with BBC Pidgin said only God can decide his next move.

The Ex-governor said for someone who had worked for the past eight years in the government, resting should be paramount and it is what he had decided to do.

When asked about accepting any appointment from the federal level, Wike said, Tinubu is yet to discuss anything with him.

However, if the former governor of Lagos State offers him an appointment, he would ask his wife and friends about their thoughts before accepting it.

Wike added he will also ensure that he is ready to accept such an offer or not.

Wike Reacts As Tinubu Appoints Gbajabiamila As His Chief of Staff

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the appointment of the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila’s appointment was confirmed in a statement signed and released on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

In the statement titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF’, the Nigerian leader also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

While the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume was appointed as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Reacting to the development, Wike said he was impressed with Gbajabiamila’s appointment.