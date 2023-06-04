Video: Attend Tribunal To Show Healing Has Truly Started – Dino Melaye To Makinde, Others 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has challenged the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and other governors of the party to support the party at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to show healing has truly commenced.

Naija News earlier reported that Makinde urged the PDP’s stakeholders to resolve their differences and work towards unifying the party.

The Oyo State governor, who made the appeal during a retreat for elected officials held in Bauchi, Bauchi State, this past Saturday addressed the recent infighting that occurred during the general lections and called on party members to put aside divisive issues.

He said ”Well, I want to point out that we went through a gruelling election, and whether we want to admit it or not, we had issues amongst ourselves during the elections.

“But, you know what? The healing process has to start and it must start now. We must focus on things that will unite us. We must, as a matter of urgency, be forward-looking.”

However, challenging him to show the healing has truly started, Melaye at the same charged Makinde and others to support the party at the ongoing tribunal to show the PDP is united.

He said “I just want to start by appreciating the comment of Governor Seyi Makinde this morning, particularly where he said, ‘Healing starts now.

“And the way to start that healing is, I would be glad if between now, next week, and two weeks that we’ll be at the tribunal, to see Governor Seyi Makinde walk into the tribunal venue and sit down, to support the party, our candidate.”

Watch the full video below: