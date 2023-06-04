Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 4th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 4th June 2023.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has written all its 43 affiliate unions to mobilise for a nationwide strike which would begin on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, over the removal of fuel subsidy.

In a letter signed by its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC asked its affiliates to join the nationwide strike and also mobilise its members for the scheduled industrial action.

The NLC also asked the leadership of the affiliates to ensure full compliance with the directives as services in both the public and private sectors are expected to be fully withdrawn by Wednesday.

Some of the affiliates include the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), and National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) among others

The Ondo State Government on Saturday called for the public to disregard rumours suggesting the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu had passed away.

Despite the governor’s indisposition, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, clarified in a statement that the governor is still alive.

Ademola-Olateju said, “We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“Though the Governor has been indisposed, he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the Government, when necessary.”

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has emerged Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

Naija News reports that Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, disclosed this shortly after a retreat for elected PDP Governors and Members of National Assembly elect.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state emerged the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

The retreat held Saturday at the Government House Bauchi.

Mohammed replaced his counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, who also attended the PDP retreat.

Unidentified assailants have reportedly attacked the convoy of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News understands that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 12:30 pm when the governor was returning to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, from his Abuja trip.

The thugs reportedly laid in wait for the governor’s convoy a few kilometers from the Naval base.

Speaking via a statement on Saturday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, confirmed the incident.

The commissioner claimed that the thugs were sent by the former Deputy Publicity of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, who is now the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11th governorship election in Kogi State.

All is set for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to officially appoint former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser (NSA).

It was gathered that Ribadu was picked by the President ahead of two other candidates that were being considered for the top security job.

According to sources, as part of his efforts to fulfill his promise of delivering a “bold, no-nonsense crime prevention reform” to safeguard Nigerians, Tinubu evaluated the three candidates for the NSA position before finally settling for Ribadu who is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s experienced individuals in the field of security and law enforcement.

The Whistler reports that the two other candidates that were also considered are former Minister of Interior and ex-Chief of Army Staff, General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), and the current Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has received the assets declaration forms of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the President submitted the forms to the CCB headquarters in Abuja on Saturday after finishing his eight-year tenure in office

The forms were submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, in line with Chapter 6 of the Constitution, and an acknowledgment receipt was issued to the former President.

According to the completed declaration, Buhari’s movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside, and did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had in Union Bank in Kaduna State.

Buhari also did not take any loans and has no liability, while the number of animals on his farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years.

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday morning reportedly killed over 25 people in a fresh attack on communities in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state.

Naija News reports that the attack occurred in Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council ward of Katsina-Ala LG.

Locals told Saturday SUN that over 25 persons were killed, several others were injured, and houses and property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Also confirming the attack, the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government, Alfred Atera, accused local bandits of being behind the dastardly act.

He condemned the attack on the Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council ward, adding he could not confirm the number of deaths immediately

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday meet with opposition Senators and House of Representatives members ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the meeting may be centered around the quest to firm up a harmonious relationship between the Executive and Legislature and to fine-tune the process of electing the leadership of the National Assembly.

The invitation was signed by Tijanni Umar, the Permanent Secretary of the State House, on behalf of the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He urged the lawmakers to attend and submit their list for security clearance.

The invitation to the opposition senators and members-elect said President Tinubu would meet with senators by 3 pm and the members of the House of Representatives by 5 pm.

The immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has dismissed claims of being under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2 billion fraud.

Naija News reported on Friday that the Plateau-born politician arrived at the Abuja Zonal Command of the Commission on invitation at 12 pm and was grilled by investigators of the ant-graft agency up until 8 pm.

The former Deputy Governor of Plateau state was interrogated for allegedly misappropriating N2 billion from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project (AFLPM).

But in a statement issued on Saturday morning, the former minister said she willingly visited the EFCC zonal command office and wasn’t invited or arrested as claimed in the media.

Tallen revealed that she went to respond to “the very false allegations” recently made against her by a group seeking to tarnish her reputation, after serving the country.

In a move to placate the North-central zone and influence the tussle for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed a former governor of Benue State, George Akume, as the next secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s move is to appease the zone, which was overlooked in the choice of candidates endorsed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to fill the top four presiding officers’ positions in the National Assembly.

Recall that the APC had backed Godswill Akpabio (South-South) and Barau Jibrin (North-West) for Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively. The party also backed Tajudeen Abbas (North-West) and Benjamin Kalu (South-East) for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

This did not go down well with many stakeholders from the North-central region who feel the zone was short-changed despite massively backing Tinubu in the last election.

Senator Sani Musa from Niger State is in the race to be deputy Senate President and has the backing of Senators-elect from the region. While the current Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, is in the race for Speaker and has remained steadfast in his determination to run for the number four seat.

Some party faithful who spoke with Leadership in confidence said the appointment of Akume as SGF may have been done to pave the way for Hon Abbas from the North West to become Speaker.

