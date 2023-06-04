Senate President Lawan, Gov. Buni, Aliyu Visit Buhari In Daura (Photos)

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and immediate past Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu on Saturday, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his country home, Daura, Katsina State.

The photos of their visit were shared on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter by Buhari’s digital media aide during his term in office, Bashir Ahmad.

Though the details of the visit are yet to be made public, Lawan via his own Twitter handle revealed that is was a courtesy visit.

I Didn’t Take Any Loan, Liability While In Office – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he neither took loans nor liability while in office for eight years.

Buhari made this known in a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, following the submission of his assets declaration form to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

According to Shehu, the completed declaration shows that his movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside, and he did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had at Union Bank, Kaduna. He has taken no loans and has no liabilities.

He added that the number of animals on the former President’s farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years.

Shehu also said the CCB has issued an acknowledgment receipt to the former president.