Pastor Paul Enenche Hosts 30 Thousand People Including Children For His 55th Birthday

The founder of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Pastor Paul Enenche, is celebrating his 55th birthday today, June 4, 2023.

Naija News reports that his daughter, Deborah Enenche, took to her Instagram page to share cute photos of the clergyman and moments from the birthday celebration.

According to Deborah, her father’s birthday carnival attracted over 30 thousand people including children who had come to celebrate with him.

She also said many monetary gifts, foodstuffs to orphanages, and empowerment tools like sowing and washing machines were given to young entrepreneurs.

She added that her father gave out her birthday cake to orphans as a special treat to them.

She wrote: “Birthday boy enjoying his special day

“He, first of all, went to give to the less privileged and people in need of support financially. There were many monetary gifts, foodstuff to the orphanages and empowerment tools such as sowing machines and washing machines given to young entrepreneurs.

“Then he took photos with the orphans and gave them the birthday cake as a treat

“Afterwards he went to his birthday carnival which attracted upwards of 30 thousand people(including children).

“Everyone has been fed and they are having a lush time.

“So dad got to relax and eat and dance and watch lovely presentations from the kids

“It’s this far been an awesome day”