Over 80 ISWAP Terrorists Drown In River As Troops Rescue Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

At least eighty-two (82) members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and their families reportedly drowned in a river in Borno State in early June 2023.

Reports obtained by Naija News claimed that the terrorists were fleeing the North East axis of Damasak in the northeast part of Nigeria when they drowned in the running river.

The terrorists who operate from the Lake Chad region axis reportedly met their Waterloo while trying to escape massive troop incursions between June 2 and 3, 2023.

They were reportedly trying to cross over to the Niger Republic. The separate incidents were reportedly recorded in Bulama Modori, Kaneram, Dogomolu and Jokka communities. The river stretches from Komadougou, Yobe, into Lake Chad through Niger.

Troops Sustain Eliminations of Bandits, Rescue Kidnapped Victims in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Nigerian troops in Zamfara State reportedly sustained fighting patrols recently, leading to the elimination of bandits, the rescue of kidnapped victims, and the recovery of weapons and animals.

Popular Security Analyst and Counter Insurgency Expert, Makama Zagazola, while confirming the development, said Nigerian troops of Forward Operation Base in Bakura halted recent attempted attacks on villagers by the fleeing bandits.

A military source involved in the operation had disclosed that the troops on fighting patrol received credible information of armed bandits attacking Rogoji Village and Sakida-Janbako Village in Bakura and Maradun Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, respectively.

“On arrival at the village, the bandits fled on sighting troops advance,” the source said.

The troops are said to have also neutralized at least five bandits during a heavy fire in the bush.

“We also recovered sophisticated AK 47 rifles and some special ammunition. Similarly, cattle, goats, and donkeys were recovered during the operation,” the military source noted.

Naija News learnt that the recovered animals had been handed over to the owners at Makida Magaji village.

Similarly, troops of Forward Operating Base Unashi in Kebbi State, in a coordinated fighting patrol, stormed enclaves of bandits in Sabuwa forest under Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State and rescued five kidnapped victims.

In another operation, troops deployed at FOB Unashi while on fighting patrol along bandit enclaves in Naruba forest in Zamfara state rescued two kidnapped victims, subsequently handed over to the appropriate authority.

Similarly, troops deployed to Magami foiled bandits’ attack and kidnapping attempt at the Dogon Santsi axis. The troops also rescued the kidnapped victims while some of the bandits met their Waterloo.

“The kidnapped victims were handed over to Sarki of Unashi village and Sarkin Magami who reunited them with their families,” the source added.