NUJ Orders Members To Join NLC’s Nationwide Strike 

Journalists under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) have been directed to join the nationwide strike and protest declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News learnt the development is contained in a press statement signed by NUJ National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Recall that the NLC wrote to all its 43 affiliate unions to mobilise for a nationwide strike which would begin on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Some of the affiliates include the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) among others.

It was following this that the NUJ stated its position to join the Labour Union in its proposed action to fight for the interest of Nigerians.

The NUJ in its statement said, “After presentations by the National President, Chris Isiguzo, and the National Treasurer, Bamidele Atunbi on the position taken by NLC on the matter, members unanimously adopted the position of NLC on the issue.

“CWC reiterates the argument that although the removal of fuel subsidy will free allocations which can be channelled to the provisions of infrastructure and creation of additional jobs, the sudden removal could, however, lead to social unrests and protests as people may perceive Government as being insensitive to their plight.

“CWC also notes that already there is an astronomical increase in the prices of petroleum products and high inflation which have drastically reduced the purchasing power of citizens.

“Accordingly CWC directs all state councils of the Union to mobilise members to withdraw their services and commence protests nationwide from Wednesday next week, 7th June 2023, if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limiter (NNCPL) refuses to reverse the new price regime in the Oil sector.”