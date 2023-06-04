Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 4th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 4th June 2023.

The PUNCH: The prices of major foodstuffs and other essential goods have started rising in response to the hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, following the announcement by President Bola Tinubu that the era of subsidy on the product is gone. Tinubu had on Monday during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja said the era of subsidy payment on fuel had ended, adding that with the 2023 budget making no provision for it, further subsidy payment was no longer justifiable.

The Guardian: As part of efforts to jump-start the ailing economy, shore up financial resources and revenue, concerned stakeholders have identified oil theft as another major leakage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must block urgently. While receiving members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) last Friday at the State House in Abuja, President Tinubu had stressed the imperative of strengthening the source and application of the nation’s revenue

This Day: The Zamfara State Government has described a statement issued by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an act of attention-seeking from a political party yet to recover from defeat. The APC statement was a response to the allegation by the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, accusing former Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of looting vehicles and other valuables from the Government House.

The Nation: Some of the newly sworn in state governors are already on the war path with their predecessors less than a week after assuming power. Kano State Abba Yusuf yesterday rolled out bulldozers to demolish buildings at the Kano Race Course and some identified public places in the metropolis which had been approved by the immediate past Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Daily Trust: There was a clash Saturday between the campaign team of the Kogi State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Yakubu Muritala Ajaka and the convoy of Governor Yahaya Bello. Ajaka, a former national officer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had dumped the ruling party and secured the governorship ticket of the SDP following his inability to get the APC ticket, which was clinched by Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.