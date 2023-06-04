NASS: 9th Assembly To End This Week

The ninth National Assembly, which was inaugurated on June 11, 2019, is set to end this week.

Naija News reports that while the House of Representatives will hold its valedictory session on Tuesday, 6th June, the Senate would be holding its own on Wednesday, 7th June.

It was learnt that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan would adjourn sitting at the Red Chamber (indefinitely), while the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, will close the Green Chamber on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Gbajabiamila gave a glimpse of the week’s schedule during Thursday’s sitting.

He said, “The Clerk (to the House, Yahaya Danzaria) has just reminded me, which we were supposed to announce today at the end of the sitting. The Clerk has just reminded me that our valedictory is for Tuesday while Senate’s is for Wednesday.

“Our valedictory session is for Tuesday and Senate’s is for Wednesday. So, I think those matters can come on Wednesday. We will adjourn the House (sine die) on Wednesday or Thursday. Leave Tuesday free and all the others can come up on Wednesday and Thursday.”

However, the incoming 10 National Assembly is slated to be inaugurated on June 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, the tussle for the principal positions of the 10th NASS is still ongoing, though with much effort for a consensus to be reached over the acceptance of the zoning arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ruling APC leadership had last month endorsed Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom/South-South) for President of the Senate; Jibrin Barau (Kano/North-West) for Deputy President of the Senate; Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna/North-West) for Speaker; and Benjamin Kalu (Abia/South-East) for Deputy Speaker.

This decision has created lots of disagreement among other aspirants for the principal position within the APC.

Some aspirants contesting for the seat of the Senate President include the current Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, from Abia State; former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; and Senator Sani Musa from Niger State.

While in the House, a group of aggrieved speakership aspirants known as G-7, which includes the incumbent Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase; Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi; Chairman, of House Committee on Appropriations, Aliyu Betara; Chairman, of House Committee on Water Resources, Sada Soli; Chinedu Ogah, Miriam Onuoha and Sani Jaji had emerged.