Makinde Bans Street Hawking, Roadside Refuse Dumping In Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde has banned street trading (hawking) and indiscriminate dumping of refuse on roadsides across Oyo State.

Naija News reports that Makinde disclosed the latest development on Sunday at the Thanksgiving church service at Saint Peter’s Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, the state capital, to commemorate his second-term victory.

While warning citizens of the state to desist from dumping refuses on the roads and avoid street trading to ensure a safer environment for investors to invest in the state, the governor also noted that his government would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, thuggery, hooliganism and any act of violence that could disrupt the prevailing peace in the state.

Bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Williams Aladekugbe, presided over the thanksgiving service, which the deputy governor, Adebayo Lawal, attended; his wife, Mrs Ajibola; wife of former governor of the state, Chief (Mrs.) Mutiat Ladoja: Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief Judge of state, Justice Iyabo Yerima: Senator Gbenga Babalola; and former commissioner, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun.

Speaking further at the event, Governor Makinde maintained that it was important that the people of the state adjust their lifestyles.

He assured that his administration would provide a favourable atmosphere for people to comply with the directive, pointing out that his administration would no longer tolerate any act of thuggery or violence from any group or individuals in the state.

“We need to upgrade our lifestyle, especially dumping of refuses on the median of roads, dumping of refuses at every junction and street trading, and we want investors to come.

“If we want Oyo State to rival Lagos State, then, we have to change our lifestyle. Do not say that Makinde is wicked in this second term. We will provide an atmosphere to ensure that people comply. On the issue of security, there cannot be development when there is no peace. During the election, no one can say that he was beaten or molested. I went to the parks and garages and was told that I would find a way to merge them together, but someone said that he could not work with them.

“We cannot have two governors in Oyo State. All the bad ones, we will deal with them. We are on top of the situation. You have given me the opportunity of second term. I thank you and God for giving me the opportunity to serve another term.

“I stand before you today to say that the second term will be better than the first term. I will serve the people to the best of my ability. I want the church to pray that I will finish it strong,” Makinde said.

Also, present at the occasion are the former deputy governor and the national deputy chairman of the PDP, Taofeek Arapaja; Ambassador Ronke Adefope, Wole Oyelese; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni; Chief Bode Amoo and his wife, Chief Mrs, Elizabeth Mojoyinola Akinyele; Dr Saka Balogun, Chief Sunday Ogunlade, Chief J. G. Adetoro, Dr Deji Omole and Mogaji Joseph Tegbe were also at the event.