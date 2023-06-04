Kogi APC Governorship Candidate Unveils School Teacher As Running Mate

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has unveiled his running mate.

Salifu Joel, who was presented before party chieftains during the weekend, is said to be a Primary School Teacher.

He is also the current Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kogi, Naija News reports.

Congratulating Ododo’s running mate, the incumbent State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said the choice of Joel, a class teacher and unionist, as the APC deputy governorship candidate was borne out of the party’s desire to carry everybody along in its quest for the development of the state.

While assuring that he would ensure that the APC won the Nov 11 governorship election in the state, Governor Bello said the party would follow and abide by all the existing electoral laws before and during the poll, more so that “my administration has performed creditably well in the areas of provision of infrastructure, quality education, healthcare delivery, among others.

“We have shown competence, dedication and Commitment to the Kogi people in terms of performance to also ask for their votes in the next governorship election.

“In this dispensation, we won’t tolerate any politics of bitterness nor condone any act of political violence because Kogi as a state is bigger than any personal interest.

“Politics of ethnicity, and religion will never be a barrier and has no place in Kogi; therefore, you should desist from any comments that can put you in trouble tomorrow,” he warned.

Congratulating Ododo and Joel, the State’s APC Chairman, Abdullahi Bello, said it was apt and commendable the choice of the running mate to Ododo, coming from a very critical section of the society as a teacher.

He also commended the governor for providing good leadership to the party.

In his remark, while accepting his nomination as the Deputy Governorship candidate, Joel said: “I am short of words for me as a classroom teacher to be nominated as the running mate and deputy governor to the APC guber candidate.”

“When I was first approached, from the bottom of my heart, I joyfully and heartily accepted the position because it is divine.

“I wish to assure you that I will do all I can to ensure that our party becomes victorious in the forthcoming governorship election.”

In their goodwill messages, the National President of TUC, Audu Anaba; Kogi NLC Chairman, Mr Gabriel Amari and the immediate past NLC Chairman, Edoka Onu, commended the governor for choosing one among the labour unions as Ododo’s running mate.

They assured the governor of their total support to mobilise votes for Ododo/Joel ticket to ensure that they emerged the next Governor and Deputy Governor of Kogi State.