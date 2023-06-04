ICPC Reveals N45bn NASS Constituency Projects Abandoned By NASS

Documents reveal that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has discovered National Assembly members’ uncompleted constituency projects worth over N45 billion.

This information obtained by Punch is part of the ICPC’s Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative, now in its fifth stage.

The uncompleted projects, tracked across sectors and states, comprise 205 healthcare projects, 76 water supply projects, 67 environment and natural resources projects, 66 education projects, and 40 power projects, spread across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The documents disclose the FCT has the highest percentage of uncompleted projects at 13.01 per cent, with Lagos State following at 9.48 per cent. Kano and Borno state both stand at 8.92 per cent each and Plateau State at 5.58 per cent.

The fifth phase of this initiative, which started in November 2022, is evaluating 712 government-funded projects in 20 states, including Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, Katsina, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Borno, Bauchi, and Gombe states.

Since its inception in 2019, the initiative’s objective has been to scrutinize fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for these projects across the country.

The ICPC stated in November 2022 that it aimed to guarantee the full execution of all government-funded projects according to their specifications.

It also seeks to recover funds where project costs have been inflated by contractors or if projects were poorly executed.