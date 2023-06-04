‘I Told Them I Am A Genius’ – Burna Boy Brags After Selling Out 80,000 Capacity London Stadium

Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has bragged about his latest achievement.

Naija News earlier reported that the ‘Stand Stall’ crooner officially sold out the London Stadium for his ‘Love Damini’ concert and gave electrifying performances during the event.

With the remarkable new milestone Burna Boy, has become the first and only African artist to completely sell out an 80,000-capacity stadium in London.

The Grammy award-winning singer performed some of his hit singles to a screaming crowd, alongside unreleased records including his single with JHus from the latter’s highly anticipated album ‘Don’t Say Militancy.’

In one of the videos of the historic event, Burna Boy could be heard bragging about being a genius and he had to show it.

According to him, the huge fans that stormed the concert were expected as he had earlier talked about it.

You Are An Old Man, I Don’t Want To Disgrace You

Meanwhile, Burna Boy, recently warned veteran American rapper and record label executive, Diddy.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner jokingly warned Didddy to respect his status as a music legend to avoid being disgraced on the dance floor.

The duo were recently spotted at a star-studded party and Diddy challenged Burna Boy to a dance battle, however, the latter bragged about winning the American star.