Fuel Subsidy: List Of FG Officials Meeting TUC Over Strike

The Bola Tinubu-led federal government and the representatives of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are currently meeting to discuss fallouts from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that the ongoing meeting at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, started around 5 pm.

TUC Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, confirmed the meeting in an interview with Punch on Sunday, revealing that “the meeting will start by 4 p.m.”

This scheduled meeting follows a previous attempt at dialogue with the organized labour sector, which ended without a resolution

Recall that organized labour, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the TUC, held an inconclusive meeting with the government on Wednesday.

At today’s meeting, the federal government’s team is being led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Others are the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Also in the meeting are the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zacch Adedeji; Executive Vice President, Downstream, of the NNPCL, Yemi Adetunji; former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake; and Hon James Faleke, among others.

On the TUC side are seven members, led by their President, Festus Osifo.