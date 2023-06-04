FCTA To Develop Bicycle Lanes In Abuja

Nigerians in Abuja have been encouraged to make cycling a habit as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, announced the plan to build bicycle lanes within the country’s capital city.

Speaking at the opening of the 2023 World Bicycle Day in Abuja, Adesola said bicycle tracks were already captured in the master plan of the city and that there was a need to make it a reality.

This according to him will deepen the campaign to reduce the effect of climate change, adding that emissions will be reduced if cycling is encouraged amongst citizens.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Director, Information and Communication FCT, Muhammad Sule, the permanent secretary was quoted to have described cycling as an enjoyable and physically beneficial sport which should be encouraged and promoted.

”As a people, we need to imbibe the culture of riding bicycles, both as a sport, exercise and means of transportation.

”The benefits of cycling are enormous. It can improve heart health and strengthen the limbs,” he said.

Adesola commended the Indian High Commission in Nigeria for its consistent support towards the celebration of World Bicycle Day in the FCT.

Speaking, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Balasubramanian, urged Nigerians to embrace cycling in the interest of good health and a healthier environment.

He said the Commission had, in the last five years, supported the celebration of the day in the FCT.