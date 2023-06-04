Do Not Abandon PDP Because Of This Temporary Setback – Atiku Begs Party Members

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has described his party as “government-in-waiting.”

The PDP flag bearer stated this at a retreat organised for PDP lawmakers-elect in Bauchi state on Saturday.

He urged the party members not to lose hope while waiting for the resolution of the dispute at the presidential election petition tribunal.

The Waziri warned the PDP members not to get tempted about leaving the party because of the temporary setback, maintaining that the truth would prevail in the end.

Atiku said, “You’re representatives of the party and your constituents. Do not be tempted to abandon your party just because of a temporary setback. In the end, the truth and good shall triumph over falsehood and evil,” Atiku told the lawmakers-elect.

“Therefore, you must please remain resolute. Do not work in isolation from one another. You’re a team and should always work as a team in other to achieve meaningful results and also remain connected to your roots, your constituents and other stakeholders.

“Based on the results announced by INEC and pending the determination of the electoral challenges in the court, our members-elect are not the majority in the national assembly. So, for the time being, they have to prepare to work as an effective, constructive opposition while also preparing for a possible role as the majority party when the cases are resolved.

“Don’t ever lose hope. The role of the opposition is to hold the government and majority party to account. And in doing so, you demonstrate that you and your party are ready to govern in the shortest possible time — a government-in-waiting — so to speak.”