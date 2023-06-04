‘Chioma Ignored Me Despite Knowing I Am A Star’ – Davido

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recounted how he met his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Naija News recalls that David and Chioma attended Babcock University where he pursued a degree in music and the duo officially started dating in 2015.

Speaking in a recent interview with Nigerian vlogger, Tayo Aina, the ‘If’ crooner said he was in the University for one year before he became popular.

According to the singer, he was in a Prado vehicle when he got the first glimpse of Chioma and demanded to speak to her but she refused.

However, they were able to work things out and they later linked up in Lagos State.

He said, “I was in school for a year before I blew up. That was when I met my wife. I remember the day I saw her. I can never forget it.

“I was in a Prado, And I looked behind and I saw this girl walking. Just there with her bag, it was Chioma.

“I told Lat, my PA, omo I like that girl, Go and call that girl for me.

“He called her but she did not answer me at the time.

“Later on, she came to Lagos and we linked up. And I was like, Yeah, I got you.”

Davido also gave his fans a peek into what a regular day in his life is like stating that his daily itinerary includes incessant travel, short breaks and rest in private jets, flying thousands of feet above sea level, and having to deal with the superstar lifestyle in different countries across the world.