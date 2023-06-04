Charly Boy Exposes President Tinubu’s ‘Real Age’, Shares Old Document

Nigerian socio-political activist and musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has taken to social media to share an old photograph supposedly including President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his schoolmates.

Via his Twitter page, Charly Boy, who makes a mockery of the found document, asserted that Tinubu’s real age should be 84 and not 71 as currently being claimed by the incumbent President of Nigeria.

The entertainer also took a swipe at former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain would be scratching his head on how to spin the narrative of the latest finding about his paymaster.

“Congratulations Nigeria. Hurray! It was a torturous journey, but praise God, his classmates have been found. The transmutation from *_Amoda Ogunkere Yekini to Bola Ahmed Tinubu_was the issue.

“Now, I believe with this ‘discovery’, our learned Festus Keyamo will be scratching his head on how to re-spin the theory of homeschooling for his super-intelligent paymaster, former adversary and now boss.

“If he was 9 in 1947, he is 84 now. Expose this fraud, fellows.”

See the old photograph of Tinubu and his alleged schoolmates below:

Meanwhile, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has received the assets declaration forms of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the President submitted the forms to the CCB headquarters in Abuja on Saturday after finishing his eight-year tenure in office.

The forms were submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, in line with Chapter 6 of the Constitution, and an acknowledgement receipt was issued to the former President.

According to the completed declaration, Buhari’s movable assets did not increase at home in Nigeria or outside, and he did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had in Union Bank in Kaduna State.

Buhari also did not take any loans and has no liability, while the number of animals on his farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years.