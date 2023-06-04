Adesina Gets Fresh United Nations Appointment

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina has accepted his appointment by the United Nations (UN) in the fight against malnutrition.

Recall that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had on June 1st picked Adesina and 21 other leaders to spearhead the fight against malnutrition in all its forms as members of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement Lead Group.

The UN also appointed two other Nigetians alongside the AfDB boss. They are the Vice President of the Islamic Development Bank, Mansur Muhtar, and Executive Chair, Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition, Ndidi Nwuneli.

In a post on his Twitter page on Sunday, Adesina stated that he is greatly honoured by the appointment in the quest to end malnutrition globally.

He wrote: “I am greatly honored by United Nations Secretary-General @antonioguterres appointing me among Global Leaders to tackle global malnutrition. Thank you, SG. I look forward to helping to deliver on this agenda.”

Naija News reports that the SUN Movement Lead Group was initiated in 2010 by the former Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon.

The SUN Movement continues its drive to improve nutrition for all people, everywhere, with the stewardship of 22 appointed global leaders who are committed to fighting malnutrition in all its forms as members of the SUN Movement Lead Group.

With the latest appointment, these prominent figures are committed to championing nutrition and steering the SUN Movement and its mission to eradicate malnutrition in all its forms by 2030.