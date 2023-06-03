Why I Was Impressed With Cleaner Who Stole Millions From My Father – Kiddwaya

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Kiddwaya, has disclosed how a domestic staff who stole millions of Naira from his billionaire father, Terry Waya impressed him.

Speaking via Instagram, the reality TV star disclosed that the domestic staff who was a cleaner while in their employ stole from them and used the money to build his own house.

Kiddwaya praised the cleaner who is from his home state, Benue, for using the stolen funds to do something tangible.

He said, “I have got this cleaner in my house in Nigeria; Abuja. He is from Benue State because I like to hire people from my home state. So, as my dad was travelling. Obviously, we keep cash in our house. He [my dad] realised some dollars were missing. Only for us to find out that it was this guy from my own state that has been stealing for about a year little by little

He said the cleaner stole millions of Naira from their home in Abuja and used the money to build his own house in Benue.

Kiddwaya said he was impressed that the cleaner spent the stolen funds wisely.

“The guy stole enough money to build a house in his state. Now, two things, I’m slightly impressed that he actually invested the money into something that is going to benefit him and his family. For that reason I’m not upset.”

He, however, said that he is upset that the person who has been stealing from them was a fellow Tiv from Benue State.