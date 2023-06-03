Why I Hung Out With Barcelona Stars -Rema Opens Up

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, has given reasons why he recently hung out with La Liga winners, Barcelona.

It would be recalled that the ‘Calm Down’ crooner in a viral video that surfaced social media was pictured with Barcelona players during one of their training sessions where he was presented with a personalised Barca jersey.

The link up generated a lot of reactions from the singer’s fans on social media with many saying it confirmed Rema’s status as a global superstar.

Sharing a video clip from the outing via Instagram on Saturday, Rema clarified that his recent move was not to intimidate his colleagues but to motivate others.

He wrote, “No be to pepper Anybody, only for motivational purposes @FCBarcelona #ultra.”

Meanwhile, Sensational Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name, Tems received the plaque for her Grammy award.

Recall that Tems clinched the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her feature on American rapper, Future’s song, ‘Wait for You’.

Her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi via his instastory on Friday shared the news of the arrival of the plaque without a caption.