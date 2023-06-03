‘Tell Nigerians What Is In The Book’ – Shehu Sani Challenges Tinubu

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has challenged President Bola Tinubu to reveal the status of the country to Nigerians as contained in the handover books gotten from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Sani, it is wrong for Tinubu to want Nigerians to make sacrifices for the country without knowing the details of the current situation of things in the country.

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, the former Kaduna lawmaker said Nigerians need to know the truth about what the Tinubu administration inherited from the outgone Buhari government.

He wrote: “The Tinubu Government must set aside party solidarity and tell the country the truth about what they inherited as contained in the handover book. It’s unfair to ask the poor masses to make sacrifices without knowing the details of what happened under the last administration.”

Naija News recalls one of the major takeaways from the inaugural speech by President Tinubu is the decision by his administration to implement the fuel subsidy removal policy.

Following his statement on Monday regarding fuel subsidy removal, the price of petrol in Nigeria has skyrocketed beyond the reach of the average citizen and has also brought about sharp increases in the price of transportation as well as other commodities including foodstuff.