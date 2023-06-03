Such Wicked And Heartless Man – Mr Macaroni Slams Actor Deyemi Over Movie Role

Popular Nigerian comedian, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has called out Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon over his character as Folarin in Biodun Stephen’s new film “SISTA.”

The internet sensation via his verified microblogging platform, Twitter, on Saturday also threatened to injure the actor, saying he annoys him so much.

He described the actor as a “wicked and heartless man.”

He tweeted, “Egbon, @_deyemi you dey vex me die. If I see you outside I fit wound you. Such a wicked and heartless man.”

In another tweet, the skitmaker wrote: “How can you abandon your pregnant partner who sacrificed her own future for yours with a two-year-old son for over 20 years without looking back???

“Can anyone be truly this wicked and heartless?”

Bisola Showers Prayer On Kehinde Bankole

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian actress, Aiyeola Bisola, better known as Bisola recently showered prayers on her colleague Kehinde Bankole in her role in the same movie with actor Deyemi.

Bisola prayed for her colleague after taking to her Instagram to post a movie featuring Bankole, stating she is in awe of the movie star.

She complimented Bankole acting skills, adding that the actress is a good performer.

She said “This is A KENNY BANKS appreciation post @kehindebankole May your light never dim, May the whole world see and experience your talent, May you be Alive to enjoy and receive all your flowers.

“You are a Great Performer and there is no time I have watched you be it far or near that I am not in Awe of your talent. God bless you Kenny. Aunty B @biodunstephen oil Dey your head keep giving us more and more.

“La Familiaaaaaa go and watch “SISTA” on @primevideonaija.”