Political Appointments: They Will Soon Start Accusing Tinubu Of Betrayal – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has said that some individuals in the North would soon start calling out President Bola Tinubu over his political appointments.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in a statement issued by the Director, Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye in Abuja on Friday, appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff, and Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

The President also appointed the former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

According to the statement, Tinubu announced the appointment during the meeting he held with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, Sani stated that certain individuals are patiently waiting for the other juicy appointments and when they don’t get it, they would accuse Tinubu of favouring his own ethnic group.

He wrote, “They are now ‘piping low’ and waiting for the remaining juicy appointments;once they didn’t get it,you will start reading sponsored press conferences by anonymous Northern youth groups from Kaduna and Kano accusing Tinubu of betrayal and favouring his own ethnic group.”