Ortom Reacts To Akume’s Appointment As SGF

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has congratulated his predecessor, Senator George Akume on his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu officially appointed Akume as the SGF and the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff.

The President also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Reacting to the appointment in a statement on Saturday by his media aide, Terver Akase, Ortom stated that the appointment of Akume is a well-deserved one

The former governor described his predecessor as a seasoned administrator whose wealth of experience will add immense value to the Bola Tinubu government.

Ortom also commended President Tinubu for honouring Benue State by appointing a son of the state to the exalted position of SGF.

He, therefore, prayed for God’s guidance to enable Akume to serve the country diligently and successfully.

Fani-Kayode Reacts To Akume’s Appointment As SGF

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has congratulated former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume on his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Reacting to Akume’s appointment via his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode prayed to God to lead and guide him in this new role and great national assignment.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also asked God to grant him the wisdom, strength, and courage to assist the President to move the country forward.