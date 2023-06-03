NPFL Releases Super 6 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has officially released the fixtures and kick-off time of the NPFL Super 6 on Friday, June 2.

Naija News reports that the NPFL Super 6 is a mini-tournament featuring the top three teams in Group A and Group B of the abridged 2022-2023 NPFL season.

Recall that the league season ran in two groups of ten teams. The first three teams at the end of the campaign automatically qualified for the Super 6 while the last two teams in each group were relegated.

First-placed Bendel, second-placed Remo Stars, and third-placed Enyimba qualified for the Super 6 from Group A. While First-placed Rivers United, second-placed Lobi Stars, and third-placed Sunshine Stars qualified for the competition from Group B.

The NPFL Super 6 will be used to determine the winner of the 2022-2023 league season. It will also be used to determine the three clubs that will represent Nigeria in the continent alongside any team that wins this season’s Federation Cup.

The Super 6 campaign which will be held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, will commence later today, June 3, and end on June 11.

Below are the full fixtures and kick-off time of the 2023 NPFL Super 6

1st Day June 3rd

▪️Enyimba vs Remo Stars – 2 pm

▪️Sunshine v Rivers United – 4 pm

▪️Bendel Insurance v Lobi Stars – 6 pm

2nd Day June 5th

▪️Lobi Stars vs Enyimba – 2 pm

▪️Rivers United vs Remo Stars – 4 pm

▪️Bendel Insurance vs Sunshine Stars – 6 pm

3rd Day June 7th

▪️Bendel Insurance vs Enyimba – 2 pm

▪️Remo Stars vs Sunshine Stars – 4 pm

▪️Lobi Stars vs Rivers United – 6 pm

4th Day June 9th

▪️Rivers United vs Bendel Insurance – 2 pm

▪️Lobi Stars vs Remo Stars – 4 pm

▪️Sunshine Stars vs Enyimba – 6 pm

5th Day June 11th

▪️Sunshine Stars vs Lobi Stars – 2 pm

▪️Remo vs Bendel Insurance – 4 pm

▪️Enyimba vs Rivers United – 6 pm

Note that all the games will be showed on SuperSport.