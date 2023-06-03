Northern Group Reacts To Akume’s Appointment As SGF

A group, under the aegis of the Northern Christian Youth Professionals, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for appointing the former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, as the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF).

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by its Chairman, Isaac Abrak, the group said Akume’s appointment signifies a significant step towards the unity and inclusivity of the country.

The group remarked that it is proud that Akume’s exceptional leadership qualities are being appreciated at the highest level of government after serving as the immediate past Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs.

It added that the selection of Akume as SGF demonstrates a government that prioritizes competence and qualifications above sentiments.

The statement reads, “We greatly appreciate Senator Akume’s appointment as an indication that the current government is dedicated to serving all Nigerians, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds. It reinforces the belief that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is steadfast in his promise to unite Nigeria and ensure that every citizen is valued and represented in the governance of our nation.

“Most interestingly, we commend President Tinubu for maintaining his trademark commitment to meritocracy in making key appointments. The selection of George Akume as Secretary General of the Federation, along with Speaker Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff, respectively, demonstrate a government that prioritises competence and qualifications above sentiments.

“We firmly believe that Akume’s appointment will greatly contribute to the unity, progress, and development of our great nation. His exceptional leadership qualities, unwavering dedication, and deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people make him an ideal choice for this important role. We are confident that under his guidance, the interests of all Nigerians will be prioritised, and strides will be made towards a more united and prosperous nation.

“The Northern Christian Youth Professionals extend their warmest congratulations once again to Senator George Akume and appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to uniting Nigeria and upholding meritocracy in key appointments.”