No ESN Commander Was Arrested In Anambra – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has mocked the Nigerian military over the alleged arrest of four Eastern Security Network (ESN) commenders in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State.

IPOB, in a statement on Saturday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, said criminals arrested in Ogbaru town by security operatives are not its members but oil bunkers, and thieves.

It alleged that the security crisis in Ogbaru which led to the attack on United States Embassy officials is the result of the war between the oil bunkering cabal and some politicians who have polarized the Police, Army, Navy, and DSS.

The group also claimed that security agencies are deep in the war in the area and that is why they allegedly refused to carry out an investigation into the attack on the USA Embassy Staff convoy.

IPOB, however, challenged the security agencies to prove their innocence who carried out the attack on the USA Embassy Staff convoy instead of playing ostrich on such an internationally embarrassing attack.

The statement read, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unequivocally debunk the fabricated and concocted lies from the Nigeria security agents, on their purported arrest of four ESN Commanders in Ogbaru LGA, Anambra State.

“It is pathetic that the compromised Nigeria security agents will always delude themselves with fake claims of ESN Commander’s arrest. We wish to ask them, where was the arrest made? And what are the identities of the so-called commanders arrested?

“We in IPoB wish to tell the public to ignore the professional liars called the Nigeria security agencies, there were no ESN commanders or operatives arrested anywhere in Ogbaru. As usual, the terrorists in uniforms may have arrested innocent people and called them ESN operatives so that they would extort thousands of naira from their victim’s relatives as bail money.

“On the other hand, they may have arrested criminals impersonating ESN. Nigeria security forces’ regular claims that they have arrested ESN operatives is childish. No ESN operatives were arrested. All ESN commanders and operatives are intact.

“Nigeria compromised security team at Ogbaru must come clean and tell the world who carried out the attack on the USA Embassy Staff convoy, instead of playing ostrich on such an internationally embarrassing attack.

“The ongoing security crisis in Ogbaru LGA has nothing to do with IPoB or ESN. It is rather a rivalry between oil bunkering cartels, which the Nigeria government, Nigeria security agencies, Navy, Army, DSS, and Police are part of.

“It has been an ongoing war between the cartels before the attack on US Embassy Staff Convoy. That is why Nigeria Police refused to carry out any investigation into the attacks. Instead, they go about arresting people branding them IPoB members and ESN operatives and burning their houses.

“The war within the oil bunkering cartel at Ogbaru will escalate because Nigeria criminal politicians and compromised security agents are the beneficiaries and therefore, handling the issues with kid gloves.

“Nigeria government and its Security agencies should stop their public deception and attention diversions. They should come up with an investigation into what happened to the American Embassy staff convoy that was attacked.

“They should stop spreading fake news about ESN Commander’s arrest. ESN are not part of their oil bunkering cartel, and no ESN operative or commander was arrested.”