Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 3rd June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 3rd June 2023.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government has said it is considering an increase in the national minimum wage to reflect the current economic realities in the country. This was as the controversy trailing the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy and the subsequent increase in the price of premium motor spirit (petrol) took a fresh turn on Friday when the Nigeria Labour Congress threatened to embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday.

Vanguard: Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, who alleged that the 2023 presidential election was rigged, on Friday, tendered before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, 136 additional exhibits to support his claim. The exhibits, which were admitted in evidence by Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel, comprised of results of the presidential election from six states of the federation.

ThisDay: At a meeting on Friday with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) at the State House, Abuja, the President, according to a release issued by State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The Nation: The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government on the decision to remove petrol subsidy. The Governors, who were elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed their support during a courtesy call on President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Daily Trust: At least 965 soldiers and policemen have died in the line of duty as a result of the escalation of violence in many parts of Nigeria, perpetrated by Boko Haram, bandits, activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other non-state actors in the last two years.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.