New Benue Governor Dissolves 9th State Assembly

The newly sworn-in Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, dissolved the 9th State House of Assembly to pave the way for a new leadership.

Naija News reports that the governor dissolved the assembly on Friday following the dissolution order issued and read by the Clerk of the House, Bernard Nule.

Nule, who read the dissolution order of the House during the valedictory session held by its members, said the dissolution is in line with the Benue State House of Assembly dissolution order, Section 105, sub-section 3, of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Former Speaker of the 9th Assembly, Titus Uba, thanked his colleagues and the Assembly and lauded the House’s performance with the processing of 60 bills, of which 54 passed into law for assent and six expired.

Uba explained that 53 motions were taken, out of which 121 resolutions were made to address issues of state and the welfare of citizens, adding that 66 reports were received and debated exhaustively with resolutions taken from them.

In his remarks, the majority leader Hon. Damian Cheme extolled the legislative arm for being the most productive and peaceful across the country and appreciated members for the privilege to serve the House.

In his reaction, Minority Leader, Hon. Bem Mngutyo, called for financial autonomy of the legislative arm of government, which will provide independence for the arm to function properly without interference from the executive.

He commended the Speaker of the House for his display of uncommon leadership skills that united members and urged his colleagues to practice politics of love, unity, and humility as they bow out of office.