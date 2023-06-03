N2b Fraud: Ex-Women Affairs, Minister Tallen Speaks On EFCC Interrogation

The immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has dismissed claims of being under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2 billion fraud.

Naija News reported on Friday that the Plateau-born politician arrived at the Abuja Zonal Command of the Commission on invitation at 12 pm and was grilled by investigators of the ant-graft agency up until 8 pm.

The former Deputy Governor of Plateau state was interrogated for allegedly misappropriating N2 billion from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project (AFLPM).

But in a statement issued on Saturday morning, the former minister said she willingly visited the EFCC zonal command office and wasn’t invited or arrested as claimed in the media.

Tallen revealed that she went to respond to “the very false allegations” recently made against her by a group seeking to tarnish her reputation, after serving the country.

According to the fomer minister, the EFCC should have enquired about any funds sent to the Ministry for Women Affairs before inviting her to respond to any corruption allegation.

She, therefore said economic and political infrastructure should be used to serve the nation and not to be used as a tool for bias or intimidation.

The statement reads: “Owing to the respect for my former principal — Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation, however, it has now become necessary to do so.

“Firstly, the decent & appropriate action, should this have been a genuine enquiry, would be to write to the Ministry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

“To immediately jump to the open without any proper formal correspondence is highly unprofessional, portrays a lack of respect for the Ministry of Women Affairs, and is injurious to my person and character.

“Furthermore, I will like to state that there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency neither was I arrested.”