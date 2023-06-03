Manchester United Optimistic In Quest To Sign Mount

Manchester United are expecting a very favorable outcome in their quest to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer.

United are reportedly interested in signing Mason Mount this summer because of his versatility. Hence, the English attacking midfielder is more or less a priority for coach Erik ten Hag who has stressed the importance of signing a new striker this summer.

The 24-year-old England international who has made 195 appearances and scored 33 goals for Chelsea, couldn’t help the west London club to finish better than the 12th place because he suffered an injury in the second half of the 2022-2023 season.

Mount, who made his team debut at age six, spent the majority of the previous season in contract negotiations.

There is currently no indication that the negotiations will be successful, even though Mount’s contract is scheduled to expire in June 2024.

Though Mason Mount would cherish sticking at Chelsea, according to the BBC, he is most likely to leave the club this summer since he could not reach a compromise with the club for a new deal.

Amidst that, Chelsea who spent around £600 million over the last two transfer windows must sell some of their players before they can bring in new ones to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Hence, if any suitor is willing to pay £65 to £80 million for the services of Mount who has just a season left on his contract with the Blues, the club would gladly jump on the offer.

Amidst the ongoing attempt by the owners of Manchester United, the Glazers family, to sell United this summer, reports in the UK claimed that United have enough funds to sign high-profile players. This means that United’s pursuit of Mason Mount might not be hindered by money.